Ex-Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Prime Minister's official residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi today (March 10).

Minutes after meeting PM Modi and Shah, Scindia stepped down from the Congress party amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia, long seen as a rival to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath, posted his resignation later on Twitter saying: "It is now time for me to move on."

After Scindia resigned from Congress, the party claims that the Congress leader has been expelled from the party from his anti-party activities. "The Congress President has approved the expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities," read a statement by senior Congress leader KC Venugopal.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is expected to join the BJP later today at the party's Delhi headquarters. However, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan will likely be presented as the chief ministerial candidate.

Amid today's drama, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ripped into Scindia, saying he had betrayed the "trust of the people and the ideology" and was a leader with "self-indulgent political ambitions".

READ: Jyotiraditya Scindia jumps ship, quits Congress; says 'Time for me to move on'

What BJP is likely to offer Scindia

Union Cabinet Berth

Rajya Sabha seat

Scindia meets BJP president Nadda

Scindia also met BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi today, fuelling speculation of his decision to join the BJP. JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh are present at the BJP HQ for the election committee meeting to be held at 6 pm today.