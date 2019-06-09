Much loved Indian comic book characters Motu Patlu have been waxed at Madame Tussauds Delhi at their Connaught Place outlet. Fans of the lovable Motu and Patlu will now be able to meet them, or their waxed selves, alongside Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Diljit Dosanjh, Shahid Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, and Sunny Leone, amongst others.

Madame Tussauds Delhi opened the wax statues of Motu Patlu for the public on June 4, 2019. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli also finds a place in the Delhi Madame Tussauds, and so do international celebrities from the music world like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Michael Jackson, and football star David Beckham, to name a few.

Owned by the Lotpot Group, Motu Patlu is one of the iconic pairs of comic book characters in India. The characters also have a television series running successfully on Nickelodeon (Viacom18), produced by Cosmos-Maya, the company founded by filmmaker Ketan Mehta. Motu Patlu are as popular as Laurel and Hardy in India and abroad, if not more.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head - Hindi Mass Entertainment and the Kids TV Network at Viacom18 said in a statement, "Motu Patlu since its television debut on Nickelodeon seven years ago has gone on to be a global phenomenon, much loved and adored by kids. Taking the characters out of television screens into theatricals, consumer products, games have all added to the allure of the characters and helped forge an everlasting bond with kids."

PK Bajaj, Editor and Owner of Lotpot Group, said, "It always feels very nice to see and experience the love and affection people have for our characters Motu Patlu. We are happy now that the fans of Motu Patlu can meet and see their heroes in person."

Aman Bajaj, Publisher and Owner of Lotpot Group said, "The figures have come out very nice. They look so alive as if they will start talking. We cannot wait to see kids' reactions when they will see their heroes in person. Great job done by Merlin team (of Madame Tussauds)."

According to Cosmos-Maya, Motu Patlu are all set for a European adventure in the TV series, where they will visit Madame Tussauds London and other locations in Europe.

"Currently we are working on Motu Patlu's European sojourn. The world is our oyster. As IP creators and brand custodians of Motu Patlu's highly popular and iconic audiovisual content, it is our endeavour to take the brand to the next level and push the boundaries of animation quality as we take the brand further," Ketan Mehta said in a statement.

The series will be called The Adventures of Motu Patlu in Europe.