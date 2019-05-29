Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli married Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma on December 11, 2017, at Lake Como in Italy. Since the time they were dating and more so after marriage, the swashbuckling cricketer has been all praise for his lady love, even taking on trollers and speaking on behalf of all women.

Just recently during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, while speaking to South African cricketer AB de Villiers for IPLT20.com, Virat Kohli had praised his wife Anushka Sharma and how she always keeps him motivated. Now, ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the cricketer has yet again showered praise on his beautiful and talented wife.

On May 27, Virat Kohli was speaking at the captains' media day in London, the venue for World Cup 2019. Kohli talked about having become "more responsible" post marriage to Anushka Sharma and how that has helped his captaincy. "You become more responsible. It's very different from the responsibility you had in your life. You start understanding things much better and you start putting things into perspective a lot more. I have become a lot more responsible. That helps you in captaincy as well. It's only improved my captaincy and me as a human being and as a player," Kohli said.

During IPL 2019 after his team's win at Mohali, Kohli had said, "I think over the last more than a year or so, the best thing to have happened to me is me getting married. It's literally changed my whole world. I have the most beautiful wife, the most beautiful person."

Virat Kohli had gone on to emphasize how Anushka Sharma helped him switch off from work. Adding that he looks forward to spending time with her at the end of the day. She motivates me and helps me stay positive, he added.

"That has been the strongest factor in my life to change the way I was," said Kohli. "Before I was too intense in life and she always kept me motivated and positive, but at the same time we spend quality time with each other and totally get away from the game and that's the most important thing. I think I couldn't have been luckier to have someone like that who can understand my mindset being in that position herself. I look forward to spending time with her and that's how I switch off."

Watch Virat Kohli's latest interview with the ICC where he speaks about the Cricket World Cup 2019 and also his wife Anushka Sharma's positive influence on his captaincy.