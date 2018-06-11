A snapshot of a Motorola PowerPoint presentation featuring the rumoured Google affiliated Android One series phone—' One Power'—has leaked online revealing the design elements and key specifications of the device.

As per the leaked PPT note (courtesy, Techienize), Motorola One Power comes with a massive 6.2-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen, power efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android Oreo 8.1 OS, dual-camera 12MP (F1.8)+5MP(F2.0) on the rear side, a 8MP front snapper with F2.2 aperture and a 3,780mah battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day if not using more under mixed usage.

The interesting thing about the One Power is its design language. When the new Moto G6 and the Moto E5 series made their global debut in May, Motorola was lauded for keeping the design of the product original and not copying the iPhone X, which has become a fad among other Android phone makers. But, now it looks like Motorola too has succumbed to this market trend.

What's more appalling is that Motorola, unlike others who have downsized the notch on the top, has kept it wide strikingly identical to the Apple anniversary phone.

As of now, there is no word on when the Motorola One Power will break covers, but it likely to released first in Brazil, as the former is the company's biggest market probably in a month. Later, it likely to make its way to India and other emerging markets as a replacement of the Moto X4, which many believe it to be the last X series phone of the company.

For those unaware, One Power will be the second official Android One phone from Motorola. The previous model was Moto X4 Android One and Google is selling it as a part of the Project Fi exclusively in the US.

