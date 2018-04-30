Motorola's Moto X4 made its debut in India November 2017 and is still the most cost-effective mid-range smartphone in the market. Now, the company in collaboration with Amazon India is offering lucrative cashback offer on the feature-rich Android phone.

Motorola Moto X4 discount deal details:

Motorola Moto X4 —3GB RAM+ 32GB storage (MRP: 21,999) and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (MRP: Rs 23,999)—variants can be bought for as low as Rs 13,730 through exchange deal. For a limited time, the company is giving another Rs 2,000 discount, thus bringing the final price to Rs 11,730.

In addition to that, customers can also get Moto X4 for just Rs 1,093 down payment through zero cost EMI (Equal Monthly Installment) plan.

It has to be noted that your old phone must be in fully working condition and only then the delivery personnel will hand over the new Moto X4. This offer is valid until May 2. We believe this a great deal and if you are looking for a premium phone with good camera and does not burn a deep hole in the pocket, the Moto X4 is a smart buy.

For the uninitiated, the Moto X4 comes with a full HD screen and on the back, it flaunts an all-metal smooth shell with ergonomic design language having a curvaceous body. It is protected by an anodized aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla 3D contoured glass on the front and back, to shield the device from getting scratches.

It has a special film below the glass cover on shell's top so that the device reflect light and make the device look different when seen from a different angle.

Furthermore, it comes with the highest: IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning users can take the Moto X4 can survive close to five feet underwater for up to 30 minutes.

The highlight of the Moto X4 is its camera. It boasts dual cameras, one a 12MP with dual autofocus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size and an 8MP with ultra-wide angle lens, 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and are supported by Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), among other features.

The interesting thing about the Moto X4 camera is that it comes with special Landmark Detection application that serves as the information portal, users just need to point the lens at an object of interest and it will automatically ask if he/she want to learn more about what they're seeing. It can even scan a business card and quickly add the info to your contacts. If the user is looking to spice up their selfies, they can try out the Face Filters feature, which lets them add a layer of animations to the photos or videos.

On the front, Moto X4 comes packed with a 16MP shooter having f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, dedicated LED-based selfie flash, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama and Face filters, among others.

Another notable aspect of the Moto X4 is its wireless connectivity. Motorola has tied up with a French start-up Tempow that has developed the Tempow Audio Profile (TAP) for its new device. This new-age protocol allows the Moto X4 to stream audio to up to four Bluetooth devices simultaneously and the company promises that they have incorporated adaptive algorithm into the TAP, that eliminates latency among connected Bluetooth speakers.

Under-the-hood, 5.2-inch Moto X4 comes with a fingerprint sensor on the home button, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mah battery with a TurboPower charger.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto X4:

Model Moto X4 Display 5.2-inch full HD LTPS IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Pixel density: 424 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 7.1 Nougat (Android Oreo released) with Amazon Alexa digital assistant + Google Assistant Processor 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU GPU 650MHZ Adreno 508 RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 2TB Camera Main: dual camera- (12MP dual autofocus Pixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size + 8MP ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size) with Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), Ultra-wide angle shot, Professional mode, Depth detection and depth effects, Selective Focus, Selective Black & White (beta), Background Replacement (beta), Spot Color Landmark/Object Recognition, Scan barcodes/QR codes/Business cards, Panorama, Slo-motion video, Best shot, Video recording: 2160P/4K (30fps), 1080P (60fps), 720P (30fps), 480P (30fps)

Front: 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, Selfie flash/light, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama, Face filters, Beautification mode, Professional mode Battery 3,000mAh (non-removable)15W TurboPower charger (up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes charging) Network 4G-LTE (Cat.11 DL/Cat.5 UL: depending on the region of sale) Add-ons 1P68 water-and-dust resistant certification, fingerprint sensor, single Nano SIM card, Bluetooth 5.0 (BR/EDR/BLE), Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz +5GHz), NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Type-CTM USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, front-ported speaker, 3-Mics;

Moto Experiences: moto display, moto voice, moto actions, moto guard, moto sound experience, moto key, one-button navigation Dimensions 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99 mm (9.45 mm at camera bump) Weight 16gg Colors Super Black/Sterling Blue Price (MRP) 3GB RAM + 32GB storage: Rs 21,999

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 23,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Motorola.