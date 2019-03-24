After the Moto G7 Power, Motorola is all set to bring the standard Moto G7 in India on March 25. The company confirmed the news on Twitter and has launched a promotional campaign urging fans to share their Sunday playlist of movies and shows using #entertainmentmatterstoyou.

The company is highlighting the Moto G7's big 6.2-inch full HD+ screen, which will offer rich viewing experience to watch movies, TV shows, and even cricket matches during the ongoing IPL 2019.

Another notable aspect of the upcoming Moto G7 is the design language; it sports glossy shell on the back with 3D glass cover, which exudes sense premium feel to the mid-range phone. Under-the-hood, it comes with a decent Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android Pie OS and a 3,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole undermixed. It also boasts 15W Turbo Charge features, wherein 15 minutes of charging will offer you 9 hours of talk time.

Also, it offers two layers of security with fingerprint sensor in addition to face-unlock and if both activated, it will be twice as protective, Motorola mobile will be.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Moto G7 comes with the 12MP+5MP dual camera on the back and an equally impressive 8MP front snapper.

What will be the price of Moto G7 in India?

Motorola's new Moto G7 will be up against popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Honor 10 Lite and it will be under tremendous pressure to offer its products under cost-effective or else lose out to the competitions. Going by the features of the Moto G7, Motorola, if it wants to give tough challenge to rivals and also attract consumers, it needs to keep the price of the device anywhere between Rs 12,000 and Rs 14,000.

Key specifications of Moto G7: