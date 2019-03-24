Study Links Increased Screen Time With Delayed Child Development Close
Study Links Increased Screen Time With Delayed Child Development

After the Moto G7 Power, Motorola is all set to bring the standard Moto G7 in India on March 25. The company confirmed the news on Twitter and has launched a promotional campaign urging fans to share their Sunday playlist of movies and shows using #entertainmentmatterstoyou.

The company is highlighting the Moto G7's big 6.2-inch full HD+ screen, which will offer rich viewing experience to watch movies, TV shows, and even cricket matches during the ongoing IPL 2019.

Motorola, Moto G7 Power, India, launch
Motorola Moto G7 seriesMotorola Official Blog (screen-grab)

Another notable aspect of the upcoming Moto G7 is the design language; it sports glossy shell on the back with 3D glass cover, which exudes sense premium feel to the mid-range phone. Under-the-hood, it comes with a decent Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android Pie OS and a 3,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole undermixed. It also boasts 15W Turbo Charge features, wherein 15 minutes of charging will offer you 9 hours of talk time.

Also, it offers two layers of security with fingerprint sensor in addition to face-unlock and if both activated, it will be twice as protective, Motorola mobile will be.

Motorola, Moto G7, India, launch, price
Motorola's new Moto G7 comes with dual primary camera on the back.Motorola Official Website

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Moto G7 comes with the 12MP+5MP dual camera on the back and an equally impressive 8MP front snapper.

What will be the price of Moto G7 in India?

Motorola's new Moto G7 will be up against popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Honor 10 Lite and it will be under tremendous pressure to offer its products under cost-effective or else lose out to the competitions. Going by the features of the Moto G7, Motorola, if it wants to give tough challenge to rivals and also attract consumers, it needs to keep the price of the device anywhere between Rs 12,000 and Rs 14,000.

Key specifications of Moto G7:

Model

Moto G7

Display

6.2-inch LTPS LCD full HD+ (2270x1080p) with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, Moto Display

Pixel density: 403 ppi (pixels per inch)

OS

Android 9.0 Pie

Processor

1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core CPU with Adreno 506 GPU

RAM

4GB

Storage

64 GB, expandable up to 512GB

Camera
  • Main: 12MP with  ( F1.8 aperture, 1.25um pixel) +  5 MP depth sensor, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus),Digital zoom (up to 8x), Burst shot, Auto HDR, Timer, High res zoom, Auto smile capture, Cinemagraph, All in focus, Portrait mode, Cutout, Panorama, Manual mode, RAW photo output, Active photos, Spot colour, Best shot, Google Lens™ integration, 2160P/4K (30fps), 1080P(60/30fps), 720P(120/30fps), 4K video, Slow motion video, Timelapse video, Hyperlapse video, Electronic video stabilisation, Youtube Live
  • Front: 8 MP (1.12um pixel), Screen flash, Auto HDR, Timer, Face beauty, Auto smile capture, Cinemagraph, Portrait mode, Group selfie, Spot colour, 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), Slow motion video, Timelapse

Audio

1 receiver, 1 bottom-ported speaker, Dolby Audio,3.5mm headphone jack, 3 microphones, FM Radio

Battery

3,000mAh (non-removable)

-15W TurboPower- 9 hours of usage in 15 minutes of charge

Network

4G-LTE

Add-ons

Dual nano-SIM, Face unlock, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band: 2.4GHz + 5GHz), 3D glass back, Water repellent design with P2i nano coating, USB-C port (for charging, data transfer), USB 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, NFC (Near Field Communication) –in select markets, GPS, GLONASS, A-GPS

Dimensions

157.0 x 75.3 x 8mm

Weight

172g

Colours

Ceramic Black/ Clear White

Price

Around Rs 15,000