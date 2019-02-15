Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the new Moto G7 Power in India and is currently available for purchase in authorised brick-and-mortar stores across India.

The Moto G7 Power comes in ceramic black option for Rs 13,999. The company has opened store locator on its official website for the convenience of customers to trace the nearest shop selling Motorola's new phone. It is widely reported that the Moto G7 Power will also be released on Flipkart's e-commerce portal, but I wasn't able to find the listing just yet. (will update the news once we get the confirmation).

Moto G7 Power flaunts iPhone X-like notch display design with 6.2-inch LCD HD+ screen. On the rear side, it flaunts a glass polymer-based shell with a glossy finish and special nano water-repellent coating on top, meaning it will able to withstand accidental water splash and light rain shower. But, don't take it for a dip in the swimming pool.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Android Pie OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable), 12MP sensor with F2.0 aperture on the back and 8MP selfie shooter.

As the name suggests, Moto G7 Power comes with a pretty massive 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 60 hours, almost three days under certain conditions. It also boasts Type-C based USB port with 15W TurboPower charger support. It can last nine hours with just 15 minutes of charging.

Motorola Moto G7 Power vs competition:

The new Moto G7 Power will be up against popular Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto G7 Power: