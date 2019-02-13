Lenovo-owned Motorola, earlier in the month, unveiled the new Moto G7 series—G7 Play, generic G7, G7 Plus and G7 Power—in Brazil and now, the company is expected to release the top-end model soon in India.

Mumbai-based local retail chain Mahesh Telecom has tweeted that the Motorola Moto G7 Power will soon be available on brick-and-mortar stores with MRP Rs.18999, but it will be offered for Rs.14,500.

There is no official word from Motorola about the Moto G7 Power launch in India, but Mahesh Telecom has a pretty decent record of revealing prices of the device before the official announcements and we believe the aforementioned details might be a real deal.

Once launched, Moto G7 Power will be up against popular Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 (review) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro(review) and even its own Moto One Power (review).

Moto G7 Power sports a 6.2-inch LCD screen with iPhone X-like notch on top. On the back, it flaunts a glass polymer-based shell with a glossy finish and special nano water-repellent coating on top.

Under-the-hood, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor, Android 9 Pie, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable), 12MP sensor with F2.0 aperture on the back and 8MP selfie shooter.

As the name suggests, Moto G7 Power comes with a pretty massive 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 60 hours, almost three days under certain conditions. It also boasts Type-C based USB port with 15W TurboPower charger support. It can last nine hours with just 15 minutes of charging.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto G7 Power: