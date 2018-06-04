Lenovo-owned Motorola is all geared up to launch the new Moto G6 and the G6 Play in India later this afternoon. The company is hosting the event in New Delhi and the keynote speech is slated to go live at 11:45 am.

For the first time, Motorola has partnered with Twitter India for a live stream broadcasting of its much-awaited Moto G6 and G6 play launch in India. It is the first time for a brand in India, to partner directly with the social media player on a live stream experience. As a part of the live streaming experience, Motorola fans in India and around the world will be able to see the unveiling and followed by a lot of entertainment programmes.

The event will be presented by the emcee Maniesh Paul and soon after the product unveiling, popular sand artist Sarvam Patel is scheduled to showcase his skills followed by Tech roundtable hosted by Rajiv Makhni, Abhishek Baxi and Thomas Milner.

Motorola is also hosting artists and music bands including singer Jasleen Royal, Raaga Trippin Acapella group and Dharavi Rocks, Rap & Street Dance group among others.

"We are very excited to be the first brand in India to give this unique live stream experience to the Motorola fans and technology lovers. With this partnership with Twitter India, we are going to unveil our new products – Moto G6 and Moto G6 play-- in an entertaining and engaging manner. The exciting content of Moto Showtime will make our Twitter live stream experience much more delightful and we are confident it will be received well by our fans." Rachna Lather, Marketing Head, Motorola Mobility India, said in a statement.

Since Motorola Moto G6 series originally made its debut in Brazil in May 2018, the number of variants and their specifications are already in public domain. What we don't know is the India pricing and we will get know later today.

For those unaware, it comes in three variants—the budget Moto G6 Play, a generic Moto G6 and the top-end Moto G6 Plus. But, only the first two models will be coming to India on Monday.

The entry-level Moto G6 Play model features a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor, a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery with 10W TurboCharger.

The standard, Moto G6 sports uni-body design having a metallic shell on the back and on the front it features 5.7-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, Android Oreo, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), and a 3,000mAh cell. It features a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and an 8MP front camera.

On the other hand, Motorola Moto G6 Plus sports similar metallic uni-body design language of the Moto G6, but comes with a bigger 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display that features an aspect ratio of 18:9. Other features include a fingerprint sensor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera, an 8MP front-snapper and a 3,200mAh battery.

