After teasing for weeks, Motorola is all set to release the much-awaited Moto E5 Plus in India on July 10. The power-packed budget Android phone original made its debut in April and will soon be available for sale in the country via Amazon India and Moto Hubs.

Is Moto E5 Plus a worthy buy?

There are several new phones in the budget segment including the popular Xiaomi Redmi 5, Note 5 series, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X series, Asus Zenfone Max Pro and Tecno Camon i series. But, the Moto E5 Plus comes with a little edge over rivals in terms of user experience and several other aspects. To provide a better perspective, we have listed key features of the upcoming Motorola phone.

High capacity battery:

The new Moto E5 Plus is one of the very few phones that come with a massive 5,000mAh battery. This is more than enough to keep the phone running for one-and-half day. If used in a conservative manner, it could last two full days.

But, what makes Moto E5 Plus unique is that it boasts Turbo Charging capability, wherein just 15 minutes of charging is sufficient for the phone to offer six hours of talk time. And to fully charge the massive battery, it will take less than two hours. Rival brands with much lesser capacity cell take same if not more to get fully recharged.

Big display:

In addition to the huge battery, Moto E5 Plus comes with a massive 6.0-inch HD+ (1440x720p)Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio, making it the perfect mobile entertainment phone. With this type wide-screen, users can enjoy cinematic viewing experience. It also supports the HD resolution content on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix and will be best suited for people who commute long distances for office or if they are on a night-long journey.

Camera:

Compared to previous Moto E series phones, the new Moto E5 Plus come with a really good set of camera hardware. The company has put in a lot of efforts to bring good photography experience in the budget phone. It comes with a 12MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)

On the front too, it houses an 8MP camera with F2.2 aperture, 1.12um, Selfie flash support, which is enough to get a decent selfie even in low light condition.

Pure Android experience:

Unlike other brands (with the exception of Zenfone Max Pro), Motorola's Moto E5 Plus comes with pure Android interface and not a single pre-loaded third-party app. Yes, it comes with Moto Experience app with special services including Moto Voice and some gesture features, but they truly add value to the user experience.

UI is as clean as it can get and users need not have to lose their mind to find a particular feature in the phone.

Build quality:

In addition to pure Android OS, Motorola Moto E phones are known to come with sturdy construction. The new Moto E5 Plus too comes with the really good build quality and the company goes a notch up with a special nano coating on the front and back panels that repel liquid and dust, mostly accidental water splashes and be able to sustain rain. This aspect makes the Moto E5 Plus most unique in the budget segment.

Also, Motorola Moto E5 Plus' design language is very pleasing to eyes. It comes with a reflective wave pattern and an curved back, which tapes on edges. This will offer good grip for the fingers to hold the phone firmly.

Key specification of Moto E5 Plus:

Model Moto E5 Plus Display 6.0-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports Moto Display OS Android Oreo 8.0 Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core GPU Adreno 308 RAM 2GB/3GB Storage 16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB Camera Main: 12MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)

Front: 8MP camera with F2.2 aperture, 1.12um, Selfie Flash/Light Battery 5,000mAh with 15W TurboPower charger, with 6 hours of usage in 15 minutes of charge Battery life: Up to 1.5 days of life on a single charge* Network 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano Dual-SIM available in select markets only Add-ons Nano water-resistant coating for protection against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loudspeaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Dimensions 161.9 x 75.3 x 9.35 mm (camera bump 0.4mm) Weight 200g Colors Black/ Mineral Blue/ Flash gray/ Fine Gold Price ( in Europe) €169 (approx. 13,757).

