Motorola is going to get busy next month. With the impending launch of Moto Z3 Play in Brazil on June 6 and the Moto G6 series finally being made available in India around the same time, Motorola's hands are full.

While the Lenovo-owned phone brand has been teasing the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play's arrival in India for a while now, it is now confirmed that both phones will be launching on June 4. After it was confirmed that the Moto G6 Play will be Flipkart-exclusive, Motorola is sending out emails with availability details to those who registered their interest for Moto G6.

According to the company, Moto G6 will be available exclusively on Amazon India. Now, the biggest mystery around the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play is the pricing information. Based on the international pricing, both smartphones are likely to cost around Rs 15,000 and the Moto G6 Play will be cheaper than the Moto G6.

However, there are no secrets about Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play's features. Both smartphones have unique selling points. For instance, the Moto G6 comes with a dual camera setup at the back, comprising of 12MP and 5MP sensors, an 8MP front snapper, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Other key features of the Moto G6 include a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower charger for fast charging, Android 8.0 Oreo, dual SIM card support with 4G LTE, fingerprint scanner, 3D glass back with nano water-resistant coating and Dolby Audio.

With these features, the Moto G6 will be pitted against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Oppo's newly-released Realme 1, which has a compelling design language, top-of-the-shelf features and a competitive price tag.

Motorola will face a tough challenge from its rivalling options in India since Moto G6 will be available online and comparisons are done with ease on e-commerce platforms. For anyone comparing the Moto G6 with Realme 1 will be convinced for the latter.

The Realme 1 comes with a diamond-cut reflective back cover, a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a 3,140mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera and AI-powered 8MP front snapper. Under the hood, it comes with MediaTek Helio P60 processor with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/ 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB).

The entry-level model is priced at Rs 8,990, while the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants cost Rs 10,990 and Rs 13,990 respectively.

Alternatively, Moto G6 will also be competing against other popular handsets like Huawei P20 Lite, recently-launched Samsung Galaxy J6. Stay tuned for updates.