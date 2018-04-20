Motorola finally took the wraps off the Moto G6 and Moto E5 series at an event in Brazil Thursday, putting an end to all the rumors and speculations about the budget smartphones in recent weeks. The Moto G6 Plus remained the star of the show with its premium features and as we wait for its arrival in India, here's a quick comparison against one of the most popular smartphones – Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India earlier this year and it has since been in popular demand. The previous Redmi Note 5 Pro sale on Flipkart lasted only a few minutes and buyers should wait for another week to purchase the phone.

While customers wait for both smartphones to be available, here's a comparison of the handsets to see which phone suits you the best.

Design & Display

Both smartphones are quite different than each other. Moto G6 Plus comes with a 3D glass design while the Redmi Note 5 Pro chooses full metal unibody design. The Moto G6 Plus has a physical home button with integrated fingerprint scanner under the 5.9-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a tall 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with the 18:9 aspect ratio but the lack of a physical home button on the front forces the company to go for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of display, buyers get the best in the class. Design preference can change depending on whether you prefer metallic or glass body design.

Camera

Both smartphones have dual rear cameras. The Moto G6 Plus sports 12MP + 5MP sensors on the back with dual-tone LED flash. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro also has the same 12MP + 5MP setup at the back.

But Xiaomi takes the lead on the selfie front. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a 20MP front-facing snapper while the Moto G6 Plus has an 8MP sensor for selfies.

Performance

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 636 chipset, which is paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM (depending on which one you buy) and offers 64GB onboard storage. Motorola's handset comes with a Snapdragon 630 chipset under the hood, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

In terms of sheer performance, users won't find much difference here. Both devices are optimum performing smartphones.

Battery

The Moto G6 Plus comes with a 3,200mAh battery with 15W TurboCharging support via USB Type-C port. The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery, but lacks fast charging and has a microUSB port.

Add-ons

Both smartphones are pretty much the same in terms of add-ons. A fingerprint scanner, 4G support, dual SIM card slots and other connectivity options are standard on both smartphones.

Moto G6 Plus comes with p2i water-repellent coating and has integrated Dolby Audio for the enhanced sound experience, something the Redmi Note 5 Pro lacks.

Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM model costs Rs 16,999. The handset is available exclusively on Flipkart. But it can also be picked up from Mi Home stores across India at a premium cost.

Motorola is yet to reveal the Moto G6 Plus' price and availability in India. The handset was launched at €299, which roughly translates to around Rs 24,000. Clearly, Xiaomi handset will attract more eyes with its lower price tag, but Motorola loyal fans will find it apt to upgrade to Moto G6 Plus for its premium features.