After weeks of speculations, Motorola has officially begun teasing the features of the upcoming Moto G6 series.

Motorola UK posted three Moto G6 series teasers, but for reasons unknown deleted one. It's probably because the first clip actually revealed more than what the company would have wanted to show the fans. In the video, it showed the device, most probably the generic Moto G6 with metal-based rim and shell along with dual-camera and dual-tone LED flash. It also disclosed that the fingerprint sensor present in the front panel, contrary to rumors, which claimed it was translocated to the back side, embedded in batwing Motorola logo.

It also unveiled that the device will come with a long volume rocker and textured power button, which looks oddly similar to Alert Slider in OnePlus phones. The video has piqued curiosity in many and we are not sure why it was deleted. Before Motorola erased the video, some fans successful in downloading it [check out below].

In the second teaser, which is still available to see on Twitter shows the phone, probably the Moto G6 Plus will have thin bezels around the edges offering cinematic viewing experience.

And in the final animation clip, Motorola UK confirm that the Moto G6 series will come with fast charging capability.

That's the most information we were able to glean from the teasers. We just have to wait a few more hours to what Motorola has in store for fans. The company is hosting an event in Sao Paulo on April 19.

Want long lasting POWER in a flash? ⚡ #helloyou pic.twitter.com/Zz7tTn3F1g — Motorola UK (@motorolaUK) April 17, 2018

Motorola Moto G6 series: All you need to know

As per the latest reports, Motorola Moto G6 is coming in three variants—a low-end Moto G6 Play, a generic Moto G6 and the top-end Moto G6 Plus.

First up, Moto G6 Plus is expected to flaunt a metallic shell on the back with big circular camera module having two snappers and dual-tone LED flash.

On the front, Moto G6 Plus is said to feature a 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it will come packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main shooter, a 16MP front-camera and a 3,200mAh battery.

On the other hand, the standard Moto G6is said to look similar to the G6 Plus in terms of design language, but sport a smaller 5.7-inch Full HD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio.

Inside, it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

The budget Moto G6 Play model is said to come with a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

