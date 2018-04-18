Xiaomi once again proved its popularity in the mid-range smartphone segment in India with yet another flash sale of Redmi Note 5 Pro on Flipkart on Tuesday. The device ran out of stock in a matter of few minutes, which left many potential buyers disappointed.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched alongside the Redmi Note 5 in India in February. Ever since then, the handset has only been made available in weekly flash sales. Last week, the company held pre-orders for the device from the official Mi.com website, where it guaranteed priority shipping without the rush of flash sales.

But the pre-orders were live only for a limited period, and the Redmi Note 5 Pro was once again available on Flipkart during Tuesday's flash sale. If you were unable to purchase the Redmi Note 5 Pro during pre-order and flash sales, here's when you can try purchasing the smartphone next.

Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro on Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a Flipkart-exclusive device. The next sale for the handset is scheduled for April 25 at 12 pm. Given the popularity of the mid-range premium smartphone, it is likely the stock could replenish within minutes. This requires buyers to be attentive and login minutes before the sale begins and place the order at the earliest.

Flipkart also offers users the chance to avail EMI facility, but the cash on delivery option was stopped for the Redmi Note 5 Pro recently to prevent offline retailers from purchasing the handset in bulk and selling it at a premium.

To avoid the rush of flash sales, buyers can alternatively opt for the easier pre-order system.

Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro without flash sales

Xiaomi will host yet another pre-order sale for the Redmi Note 5 Pro on its official Mi.com website. The next sale is scheduled for April 27 at 12 pm. Those who pre-order the Redmi Note 5 Pro will get the device within five business days. Buyers are required to make the payment in full and Xiaomi also allows cancellation of orders.

Xiaomi is also selling the Redmi Note 5 Pro at Mi Home stores and through select offline retail partners. But that requires buyers to pay a premium for the offline purchase, which varies depending on where you pick it up from.

Rohit KVN/ IBTimes India

Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro worth buying?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants, 4GB and 6GB RAM, costing Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. For the price, it offers a 5.99-inch Full HD+ full-screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 12MP+5MP dual cameras, and a 20MP front snapper.

Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 636 chipset, 64GB storage, a 4,000mAh battery and Android 7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9. There's a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock feature. All these features fairly justify the asking price for the Redmi Note 5 Pro.