Mother's Day 2020 has come and its high time that we start celebrating 'Motherhood'. Since our moms play a vital role in our growth as a hard-working, sensitive, and good human being, Mother's Day marks a special day for all the children out there to appreciate their moms and thank them for their existence.

Similarly, for Bollywood actresses, it becomes quite challenging as they have to juggle between their personal and professional lives. The likes of Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty continue to defy all foundations of age.

That said, these actresses also deserve special mention for continuing to look ageless, working hard for their film careers, all the while taking care of their children and families as well.

So, today on the occasion of Mother's Day 2020, in a bid to appreciate these ladies, we decided to make a list of 5 of the hottest moms of Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan should be the leading lady among the sassiest moms of Bollywood. Taimur Ali Khan's beautiful mother has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs since she got pregnant as the actress never shied away to flaunt her baby bump every.

The 3-year-old Taimur has also been a favorite kid of paparazzi and his stunning mother also has managed to be in news for her well-toned body and perfect figure.

She is among the most renowned actresses in the film industry and has well and truly defied claims that actresses become less popular after marriage.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World turned actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most happening mothers of the Indian Cinema. The 46-year-old has nailed every role she has played, be it best actress, best wife, and daughter-in-law to a perfect mother, she has excelled in every role.

The 8-year-old Aaradhya's mother has been quite an elegant personality, and no doubt whenever this mother-daughter duo walks the red carpet they give some true goals to the paparazzi.

Malaika Arora

The 'Yummy Mummy' of Bollywood Malika Arora stands out as a perfect sleek mommy of the decade as no one could ever judge her age by her looks.

Even after being a mother of a 17-year-old child, she has managed her body so well that it is quite admirable. No doubt Arhaan is lucky to have such a ravishing mother. Malaika has been in the news lately owing to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Malaika's marriage with Arjun, but as of yet, they continue to give their fans major couple goals via their social media PDA in the times of Coronavirus.

Shilpa Shetty

One of the fittest moms of Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty is renowned for her curvy figure, despite being a mother to a seven-year-old Viaan Raj Kundra, she regularly motivates her fans to take up a healthy lifestyle by promoting yoga and healthy eating habits on social media.

The 44-year-old looks nowhere near her age, and she continues to give major fashion goals whenever she steps out in the public. For the past few years, she has been away from films, but she's a constant feature on the small screen, judging various reality shows.

Even today, if Shilpa Shetty walks out in Saree, she would slay, and we can personally guarantee that!

Chitrangada Singh

Another dusky beauty who has an insane amount of sexiness quotient, Chitrangada Singh got people sweating with her sultry moves in the song 'Aao Raja' from the film Gabbar. And that's just one of her amazing sequences on the silver screen.

The 43-year-old actress embraced motherhood with her ex-husband Jyoti Randhawa. They separated in the year 2013, and since then Zorawar lives with her mom. Chitrangada is one of the hottest moms around, and it becomes evident from her roles in movies like Desi Boyz, I, Me Aur Main, and Baazaar, to name a few.