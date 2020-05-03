Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai are one of those ex-couples who do not maintain a cordial relationship even today. Salman Khan fell in love with Aishwarya Rai when she had just won the Miss World crown. The two began dating each other on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' but ended up on a bitter note.

Aishwarya had alleged that Salman had harassed her mentally and physically abused her. The actress had also opened up on not working with him anytime in the future and she has never thought of changing her decision.

"Working with Salman is out of question"- Aishwarya Rai

We recently came across an old interview of Aishwarya wherein the actress has vouched that she will never ever work with her ex-boyfriend, Salman. In 2004, when Aishwarya was promoting her first international film, Bride and Prejudice, rumors were rife that the actress might collaborate with Salman for a project. When the same rumor was brought to Aishwarya's notice, she had reacted furiously and had rebuked all the rumors of joining hands with Salman for a project.

She had told the media, "Working with Salman is out of the question. And you can quote me on that! When I issued that statement ending my association with him, I was in hospital with a fractured foot (She was injured on the sets of Rajkumar Santoshi's Khakee)."

"I wrote that statement from my hospital bed where I had lots of time to think about what I was doing. I am not the kind of person who would reverse her decision to suit her purposes. The question of going back on my words just does not arise." she further said.

On working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman

"Come on! I let go of the chance of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to stand by my convictions. Why would I change my mind for a lesser film?" had asserted the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress.

Today, Aishwarya is happily married to Abhishek Bachchan and the two have a daughter Aaradhya while Salman is still one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry.