The iconic titles Bollywood stars get for their actions and their personalities, become as good as their names at some point. This is nothing new, what then becomes a question is whether those titles can be exchanged or used for other stars? That's a tough one.

When Shah Rukh Khan was called 'Bhai', Salman Khan's reaction was one to be remembered. Well, there should be no doubts that it could have gone terribly wrong. That's when it strikes that probably stars aren't as possessive of their titles as one might think.

Salman Khan's reaction to Shah Rukh Khan being called 'Bhai'

Bollywood stars take themselves seriously. Some stars take themselves too seriously. But, there are some who aren't as possessive about their titles. That probably comes with some level of experience and success. Titles don't gratify you after that point, or so it seems.

The rivalry between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is famous, even if their friendship is just as famous. Even though the two have shown kindness and camaraderie, nobody forgets their bad days. That's just how it is.

During Bigg Boss 7, there was an episode where Salman had visited the Bigg Boss house, to celebrate Diwali with the contestants. Ajaz Khan was doing a mimicry bit where he imitates Sanja Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan and he referred to King Khan as 'Bhai'.

Salman noticed this and asked nonchalantly if Shah Rukh Khan was his brother. Ajaz replied saying that since their all Khans, they're all brothers. The actor laughing said that not all Khans are brothers. That left Ajaz Khan stumped. Well, that puts an end to the doubts, what's in a name after all?