With many of us still continuing to remain at home and while some won't be able to see their moms in person, here are some of the best Hollywood films to watch on Mother's Day celebrating the motherhood.

Happy Mother's Day !

The Blind Side

Sandra Bullock stars as a loving, foster parent in the sports drama of John Lee Hancock, based on the celebrated book by Michael Lewis. The remarkable storyline tells the story of Michael Oher, the adopted child's rise from his modest origins as a homeless youth to his almost unlikely role as an offensive tackle for Baltimore Ravens at the NFL.

Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig's directorial debut is largely a tribute to the complexities of the bond between mother and daughter. With her skilful talent behind the camera and Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf's stellar performances, this Oscar-nominated film will keep you engaged from its dramatic start to its heartbreaking end.

In the film Christine McPherson (Ronan), an gifted teenager, is about to graduate high school. In the meantime, her urge to move to an East Coast college in California is causing some complications with her mother (Metcalf).

Tully

Charlize Theron plays Marlo in the film, an overworked housewife struggling with the responsibility of caring for her newborn baby. Feeling physically exhausted, she eventually accepts her rich brother Craig (Mark Duplass)'s generous offer to pay for the services of a nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).

At first, with the 26-year-old assistant, Marlo is awkward. The 40-year-old mother, however, starts to feel whole again as her bond of friendship deepens.

A simple favor

Based on the best-selling novel by Darcy Bell, the crime thriller by Paul Feig focuses on two mothers whose lives are entangled in a salacious web of lies, startling revelations, and similar wrongdoings.

The movie stars Anna Kendrick as vlogger Stephanie Smothers, and Blake Lively as her ultra-posh friend Emily Nelson, who suddenly disappears without a trace. Will Stephanie find Emily?

20th Century Women

Based on Mike Mills' (director) own upbringing, the comedy-drama focuses on Dorothea Fields (Annette Bening), a 55-year-old single mother fretting about her 15-year-old son, Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann), who is suffering severe teenage anxiety. The movie centres on attempts to reconnect with her son. Does the mother connects again with Jamie?