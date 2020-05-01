Sandra Bullock is one of he most popular and recognisable stars in the world. And in 2010, her star was shining brighter than ever before.

The "Speed" actress had just won an Oscar for her role in the blindside when she was blindsided by cheating rumours.

It is known that, in March, 2010, reports surfaced that her then husband, Monster Garage host, Jesse James, had cheated with Michelle "Bombshell" McGee.

James confirmed the affair with a public apology, but four more women were soon named as mistresses. By the end of April, Bullock had filed for divorce.

It was particularly embarrassing because while dominating the awards season that year Bullock could be seen gushing over her husband in her speeches. It was obvious she was in love. But sadly, her marriage had been a sham.

Sandra Bullock seems to have put all of that sadness and betrayal behind her, as she continues to be one of the most successful actors in Hollywood who still earns millions of dollars.

Sandra Bullock has done many memorable film roles, from her Oscar winning turn in "The Blindside" to her gravity defying role in "Gravity."

It is known that Sandra Bullock was one of Hollywood's highest paid actresses in 2010 and 2014. She is also known for her philanthropy. She made her film debut with a minor role in a 1987 film called "Hangmen" but she soon became a global star after her role in the movie "Speed."

Sandra Bullock has also won many awards for her roles. Her movies have collectively grossed billions of dollars at the box office. We have to say, her career shows no signs of slowing down. Bullock may very well be working on her career best performance.