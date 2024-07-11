Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's slap row has left social media divided. While many are supporting Armaan for slapping Vishal over his statement, many have supported Vishal citing his innocence. A day after the video of Vishal praising Kritik Malik went viral, another video of from the garden area raised eyebrows.

Video doing the rounds

In the video, Vishal was seen looking at Kritika Malik, who was in her gym attire. He then told Luv that Armaan Malik is quite lucky. The suggestive joke made Luv crackle and the duo were seen pulling each other's leg over it. Now, Kishwer Merchant has spoken up against Vishal and condemned his statement.

Kishwer, who has been closely following Bigg Boss OTT 3 has spoken in support of Armaan Malik. The former BB contestant said that Vishal was wrong in the statement he made about Kritika Malik the day in a derogatory way. She also said that even her husband would have done the same had he been in the house.

Kishwer's tweet

"I don't know Armaan or Vishal but I think Vish was completely wrong in what he did. Everyone is only talking about that one incident where he clearly said I am guilty about something, what about the next morning when they were checking out Kritika in a derogatory way! #BBOTT3," she asked. In another tweet, she wrote that she felt Luv Kataria was at fault too.

Kishwer further wrote, "Armaan I agree should have kept his cool but maybe it was just touch for him !And I say this coz I was in the house too with my bf , maybe he would have done the same !There is no harm in liking someone else's wife but they way it was spoken about looked crass!" she added.

Well, Kishwer is not the only celeb to have spoken up against Vishal's statement. VJ Andy also slammed the BB contestant for making a lewd joke on Armaan Malik's second wife.

VJ Andy shares opinion

"Yahan saaf nazar aaraha hai ke dono #LuvKatariya aur #VishalPanday ke intention kya tha. Ab unki Ma aur Behen unke paksh mein video aur post dal rahi hain. Kya unne yeh nahin dhika?" VJ Andy wrote.

"Jo bhi hai Thapar nahin maar sakte, contract ki keemat phir kya hai? #BiggBossOTT3," he further mentioned. (One can clearly see the intention of Luv Kataria and Vishal Pandey here. His mother and sister have been putting up posts in their favour. Didn't they see this? Anyway, one can't slap, otherwise what's the purpose of a contract?)