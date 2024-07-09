Singer Armaan Malik has penned a lengthy note to address the case of mistaken identity between him and the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik. The singer-composer has claimed that the YouTube content creator changed his name from Sandeep to Armaan Malik and this is causing a lot of confusion between people who are now tagging the Main Hoon Hero Tera singer.

Reputation being hampered

Armaan added that he had been trying to let the issue pass but feels it's getting out of hand now. "Hi everyone, I've been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point and I have to address it. A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently on Big Boss OTT Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person," he wrote in his statement.

Doesn't want to be tagged in incorrect posts

Malik further added that he doesn't know Armaan and doesn't endorse his lifestyle either. Armaan also alleged that the who controversy around the other Armaan is taking a toll on his reputation. "I want to be very clear: I have NO connection to this individual and do not endorse him or his lifestyle in any way. This situation is hampering my reputation and is turning out to be misleading to so many people who have supported me over the years."

Lastly, Armaan concluded by saying that one should be careful in tagging him incorrectly in posts with anything related to the BB contestant.