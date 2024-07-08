Tempers are flying inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. From new friendships, loyalties, heartbreaks to fights; housemates are doling out some major dose of entertainment for the audience. After the verbal spat between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik which eventually led to the latter slapping him, a video of the former has raised eyebrows.

Vishal - Luv's joke

In the video, Vishal can be seen making some suggestive and lewd remarks on Kritika Malik's gym attire. Vishal is seen hinting at Kritika's attire and calls Armaan 'lucky'. "Bhagyashaali bhaiya (Lucky brother)" he is seen saying when Luv Kataria says, "Main samajh gaya (I understood everything)." Vishal then asks him to have some shame and the duo laugh it off.

While not every housemate knows about Vishal's statement yet, another one of Vishal's statements caught everyone's attention and landed him in trouble. The last few hours were quite intense inside the BB house as Armaan Malik lost his temper at Vishal and slapping him. Vishal had whispered to Luv Kataria how he found Kritika Malik (Bhabhi) to be beautiful.

What went down

Armaan Malik lost his cool at Pandey over his harmless statement and slapped him, breaking a major rule of the house. This act of Armaan has left social media divided. There are some who are questioning why the content creator wasn't thrown out of the house and some claiming that Vishal said it with a bad intention.

Social media reactions

Some are also calling out Luv Kataria for not sticking by his friend. "He could have said it openly if his intentions weren't bad," wrote a user. "I support Armaan Malik," another user commented. "Vishal Pandey shouldn't have trusted Luvkesh," read a comment. "A husband knows when someone has bad eyes on his wife," another comment read.