Payal Malik has been making news even after her ousting from the Bigg Boss house. The BB OTT 3 contestant was one of the early ones to get evicted from the house. Payal, who is married to Armaan Malik, who married Kritika Malik in his second marriage, has said that the trio doesn't believe in polygamous marriage.

Armaan realised his mistake

Payal, after being evicted from the house, has said that they neither believe nor endorse a polygamous marriage. She further mentioned that Armaan Malik realised that he made a mistake but they all have had to accept it now. The content creator added that no woman or society should accept this.

Payal says polygamy shouldn't be accepted

"Meri jagah koi bhi hoti toh iss relationship ko accept nahi karti. Mujhe accept karne mein bahoot saare reasons hein. Bahoot saare log ye kehte hein ki hum log do shaadiyoon ko accept karte hai. Bilkul bhi nahi kar rahe hain... do shaadi kisi ko bhi nahi karni chahiye. Ye acceptable nahi hai, samaj ke liye bhi nahi hai. Kisi aurat ke liye bhi nahi hai," Payal told News 18.

(Had there been someone else at my place, they wouldn't have accepted the relationship. There are many reasons behind why I accepted his second marriage. Many people say that we support and accept two marriages but we don't. No one should have two partners. This is not acceptable in the society and even for a woman)

Payal further added that she had to accept the marriage with a heavy heart and a lot went down in their family after that. She further mentioned that, with time, their relationship turned into a sweet one but she doesn't endorse it for anyone else.

