In the slap row between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey, the latter has received a lot of support from the outside world. From A-listers to renowned TV celebs have taken to social media to demand Armaan's eviction and also an apology for Vishal. Armaan had slapped Vishal in a fit-of-anger when he came to know that he had praised his wife, Kritika Malik's beauty.

Celebs come out in support of Vishal

Elvish Yadav, who was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, has called for Armaan Malik's eviction. Elvish, who shares a close bond with Luv Kataria who is inside the house this season, has defended Vishal. The Youtuber has insisted on Armaan's eviction adding that it might set a wrong precedent for the show. He also added that praising someone's beauty isn't a crime and violence should not be an answer to that inside the reality show.

Gauahar Khan also reacted to the slap incident and asked if it is wrong to call a married woman 'beautiful'. "Toh kya married logon ko sundar bolna bhi gunah hai!!!!! Kuch bhi." Former BB OTT 2 contestant Aashika Bhatia also took to social media to extend support to Vishal Pandey. She wrote, "I'm really shocked that this is happening, Vishal is being targetted. Knowing him since years, he's not was he is being portrayed there, Tom with you always. As a friend I feel really bad. Be strong @vishalpandey_21 (sic)."

Celebs demand Armaan's eviction

Kushal Tandon also took to social media and said that the show's standard had downgraded. "This is so weird, Bigg Boss OTT is going to dogs already. But seriously makers a slap is allowed? And you are not allowed to call some one sunder if she is married? Ye kaunsa jurm jain boss (what crime is this)? That a**h*** who slapped should be out or else, every one should slap everyone (sic)," he wrote.

Anjali Arora also came out in support of Vishal Pandey. She added that Armaan has been spreading wrong message in the society with polygamy and further mentioned that even Vishal should get a chance to explain himself. Anjali also asked what was so wrong in Vishal praising someone's beauty that Malik resorted to violence.

Rajiv Adatia, who entered the BB house last year as a wildcard also demanded Armaan's eviction. "Throw Armaan Malik Out of the house now Bigg Boss!!!! Enough violence!! Is this what you want to show every year to India at the world and allow it??? Hadh Hogaya!! Big boss has become Splitsvilla officially!! NONSENSE!! He should be evicted now!!! #bbott3 (sic)."

Abhinav Shukla took to social media and wrote, "Just saw the THAPPAD clip .. Amount of Gyan & Moral education Bigg Boss preaches each season (which now sounds like a joke) should have led to evection of Armaan moment he slapped the other contestant. It's a clear policy & is written in the Contract. Now #BiggBossOTT3 is debating how wrong was the wrong.. if it is so wrong that people want Armaan out then let's wait it out for the anger & TRP to go up. Fine NICE MORALS (sic)."