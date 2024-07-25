Every year there are thousands of new OTT shows being churned out. While some are original, some out of the box, some turn out to be better remakes than the original. Now, Ormax has released its mid-year OTT report detailing the shows that have been most watched in the first six months of the year. From fiction to true stories, reality shows; let's take a look at what caught the audience's eyes from January to June.

At the top spot, we have Jeetendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav's Panchayat season 3. Premiering on Amazon Prime, Ormax reports that 28.2 million have watched it since its release. This is closely followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar at the second spot. The magnum opus starring big names like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and more was watched by 20.3 million people.

Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force found a massive viewership. The Amazon Prime Video show starring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty bagged the third spot with 19.5 million people having watched it. A hit on Netflix right from its first season, Kota Factory season 3, grabbed the fourth spot with 15.7 million people having watched it.

The fifth spot in the list has been grabbed by Disney+ Hotstar's animated series The Legend of Hanuman season 3 and 4 with viewership of 14.8 million people. Produced by Karan Johar and starring big names like Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy; Showtime is at the sixth spot with a viewership of 12.5 million people.

The seventh spot has been taken by Sony LIV's Gullak with 12.1 million people and Huma Qureshi starrer Maharani was watched by 10.2 million people. Netflix's Killer Soup and Amazon miniTV's Jamnapaar are at the ninth and tenth spot with 9.2 million people having watched it.