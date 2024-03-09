Last week the internet and celebs were busy with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash and everyone was hooked on Instagram reels watching looks of celebs. And this week, they have something exciting to catch up not just in theatres but also on OTT.

A lot has been spoken and said about nepotism, ever since, 2020, the debate has been unending and each celeb and individual will agree or disagree. However, the world knows, that after the untimely demise of SSR on June 14, 2020, Karan Johar came under scanner and was accused of launching star kids rather than giving a fair chance to outsiders, after endless mud sling and debate. Karan Johar has time and again addressed the issue. However, the ongoing chatter around why launch star kids who are already capable of finding their path, rather than giving newcomers and outsiders a platform. Karan Johar after four long years of accusations of being the flag bearer of nepotism, the maverick director has produced a series on Showtime which gives a sneak peek into what happens in Bollywood, apart from delving into nepotism and power struggles.

With #Showtime, #EmraanHashmi shines again! He reaffirms his status as one of Bollywood's finest actors through his portrayal of Raghu Khanna in the show. pic.twitter.com/89NsAtPgNJ — Kalpeshraj K Kubal. ?? (@KalpeshrajMT) March 8, 2024

Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar direct the series and stars Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, and Mahima Makwana. The epic saga dwells deep into the world of cinema and also touches upon subjects like paid reviews, insiders, outsiders, blockbuster flops and hits.

Binge watched #Showtime last night and I thoroughly enjoyed it ?? you’re stealing the SHOW as Raghu and how @emraanhashmi ???? love how you get into the character and ace it every single time ? you’re the best ? — srushte kadam (@srushtik) March 8, 2024

If you are a movie buff and want to know the dark truth of Bollywood Showtime is worth your time. The makers have dropped the first four episodes of the show and is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

With #Showtime, #EmraanHashmi shines as one of the finest actors in the industry — siya (@siyadsouza28) March 8, 2024

#Showtime won me in the first 15 mins, exposing Samosas scene?



A big producer gives a gift to media for a 4* review to a bad film. All media people give 4*



The girl starts and suddenly turns honest, giving a bad review to the film. She is fired from the job & the Film is a Hit pic.twitter.com/nk7Koi6FRy — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) March 8, 2024

Emraan Hashmi gets into the skin of the character. With the right emotions and balanced body language, Emraan is indeed a scene stealer. Mahima Makwana creates a strong impact and her screen presence is outstanding herself. Mouni Roy amps up the glam quotient and social media users are comparing her role with a real-life Bollywood dancing diva.