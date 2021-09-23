Amid reports of a high alert sounded by the intelligence agencies regarding the cross-border movement of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of festival season, Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra on Thursday chaired a high-level security meeting with the officers of the J&K police and central forces at Srinagar.

The Minister, while addressing the officers, emphasized the need for better coordination among different forces and agencies to establish lasting and sustainable peace in Jammu and Kashmir in general and Kashmir Valley in particular.

He hailed the joint efforts and resolve of J&K Police and other security forces for peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister said that synergy between different forces has provided a peaceful atmosphere for overall development and asked the officers to continue the hard work with more dedication to ensure long-lasting peace.

Graph of fresh recruitment constantly coming down: DGP

During the meeting, Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Police, Dilgab Singh said that great coordination and understanding between J&K police and other security forces has resulted in drastic improvement in the security situation and law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP informed that the graph of active terrorists and recruitment of local youth in terror outfits in J&K is constantly coming down. He said that the law and order situation over the past four years has witnessed a complete transformation and law and order incidents have come down drastically.

MoS visits Shopian, says feel like own constituency

The MoS Home visited south Kashmir's Shopian town, which was once considered a hotbed of terrorism, and interacted with cross-sections of the society. He visited Fruit & Vegetable Mandi Agler Shopian and interacted with the Fruit Growers Association, Progressive Orchardists, and farmers there.

The president Fruit Growers Association put forth some issues and demands and asked the minister to solve their issues.

"All the requests, issues, and grievances projected by the orchardists have been taken note of and the same would be taken up at Union level as well as with Lieutenant Governor for redressal," the minister assured.

Sharing details about his visit to Shopian, the minister said that he had a public interaction in the Shopian district and observed that good understanding and response to the expectations of the people have resulted in people showing increased confidence in Police and other civil administration.

The MoS Home said that he could feel the big overall improvement in the security situation as he openly met a large number of people in Shopian in the way as if he would be meeting people in his constituency.