Alert forces averted a major tragedy on Tuesday morning by detecting an Improvised explosive Devise (IED) planted by terrorists on in highly fortified Airport road in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, "explosive material was detected near Gogoo Gali at Humhama area of Airport road in Budgam district by security forces. Within minutes after recovery of an IED bomb disposal team was dispatched to the spot and the team later diffused the explosive without causing any loss of life or damage.

The area is close to sensitive installations

The area is close to several sensitive defence and civilian installations, including Srinagar airport, Technical airport, headquarters of Jammu, and Kashmir Light Infantry of the Army.

The Army and police had launched a cordon and search operation in Gogoo area Monday night following information about possible subversive activities there, reports said.

According to the officials, the improvised explosive device (IED) was detected during the search operation. A bomb disposal squad was summoned and the device was destroyed.

Search operation continues in Uri area

Although no fresh contact has been established with terrorists, a massive search operation continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday in the forest areas Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri area of north Kashmir Baramulla district.

Security forces had foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists from across the LoC on Sunday. A soldier was injured in the encounter before the infiltrators escaped from the area.

As per reports on Sunday, troops intercepted a group of terrorists who have reportedly managed to sneak into this side at Angoori post in Uri. However, when challenged, terrorists opened fire ensuing in an encounter in which a soldier was injured. Later, security forces launched a search operation in the area after terrorists escaped from the area.

Official sources said security forces are taking the help of drones to conduct searches in the forest area.