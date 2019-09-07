One of the most popular faces of television industry Mona Singh, who rose to fame as Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, is apparently planning to get married.

Yes, the gorgeous lady is rumoured to be secretly dating someone, who hails from South India, reported SpotboyE. The couple has been seeing each other since over a year now.

While nothing much is known about her boyfriend, the report further said that the lovebirds are pretty serious about each other and plan to tie the knot soon. Mona has, however, chosen not to respond to the report.

She was earlier in relationship with actor Karan Oberoi of Band of Boys fame and was also said to have dated Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal.

Coming to her professional life, Mona will soon be seen in web show MOM - Mission Over Mars that also has Shakshi Tanwar, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh in pivotal roles.

For the past few weeks, the Kavach actress has also been in news over her tiff with TV czarina Ekta Kapoor. The best friends are no longer in talking terms despite the fact that MOM - Mission Over Mars is produced by Ekta. They have unfollowed each other on social media. In fact, Mona was missing from the trailer launch event of MOM- Mission Over Mars.

Coming to the web show, which will be streamed on Ekta's digital platform ALTBalaji, the series is based on four women behind ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). It focuses on how they overcome all obstacles - social and scientific - thereby making India proud.