Mouni Roy, who is quite active on Instagram, never fails to amaze her fans with her latest looks.

And recently, the Gold actress shared a sexy picture of herself on social media where she is seen donning a pink satin outfit while playing with her hair. While there is no denial that Mouni looks absolutely gorgeous in the picture, what caught everyone's attention was Ekta Kapoor's comment on the post.

While the actress' caption read: "I love it when you call me señorita", Ekta wished her a Happy Naag Panchami. Replying to Ekta, Mouni commented: "Hehe to you too Mama".

It should be mentioned here that Mouni rose to stardom after playing the lead role of a naagin in TV czarina's top-rated series Naagin. Hence, Ekta wished her 'Happy Naag Panchami'

Mouni has her hands full with Bollywood projects and a web series. After Naagin 2, she made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and was recently seen in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter alongside John Abraham. She also has a big-ticket Brahmastra produced by Dharma Production that has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Mouni and Ekta have also collaborated for the former's web series debut with Mehrunisa.

Mouni has been one busy bee with her Bollywood projects and a web series in hand. Though the actress hasn't really opted for any television project, owing to her commitments to Bollywood, fans are eagerly waiting to watch her on TV, too.

Recently, the Brahmastra actress was in news for the wrong reasons when she stepped out for the special screening of Bharat movie in unusually fuller lips. The diva faced the wrath of online users for allegedly going under the knife yet again. In the past, there have been several reports about Mouni surgically enhancing her lips but the actress had categorically denied the reports. She was also in the news for opting out of Bollywood movie Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.