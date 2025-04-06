Kiara Advani is all set to be a mother soon. The diva, who got married to Sidharth Malhotra in Feb, 2023, is all set to enter the next phase of her life. Sidharth and Kiara recently broke the internet when the announced the news of their pregnancy. And ever since, the diva has been showing off her new mommy glow to the world.

Kiara's pregnancy announcement

"The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon," Sid and Kiara announced on social media.

Kiara has refrained from posting anything on social media ever since. Until now. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress has now shared some post photoshoot pictures with us. And her pregnancy glow is just unmissable!

Kiara's fans and followers have been gushing and obsessing over her glow. Let's take a look at some of the comments.

"Her pregnancy glow," wrote a user.

"That smile on her face," another user commented.

"Thank you for blessing our feeds after so long time," a social media user wrote.

"You look soo gorgeous," another social media user commented.

"Hottest mommy to be," read a comment.

"We are all really missed your random post," another comment read.

"Literally her pregnancy gloww just woww," was one more of the comments.

"Pregnancy glow...mommy to be," a fan wrote.

"After Deepika, my favourite actress gonna be mother soon," another commented.

Kiara's professional lineup

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Toxic opposite Yash and War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan. The Game Changer actress had also been roped in for Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh.

However, there have been reports of the actress bowing out due to her pregnancy. Don 3 shoot involved a lot of training and physical action scenes, something that the actress probably wouldn't prefer.