Ever since he has joined the film industry, Varun Dhawan has always had this image of a naughty, prankster, fun loving actor. His banters with his co-stars to the fun photoshoots; everything grabs the spotlight. However, in the last few years, Varun has been accused of getting a bit too friendly with his female co-stars.

In a latest interview, Varun was asked about being flirty with co-stars. The actor then said that it is all fun until its done in a good and happy space and there are no ill intentions. He added that he has been the same with his male as well as his female co-stars.

"Chhedam-chhaadi, if it is done in a happy space, a good space, whether it is a man or a woman... I have fun with my male co-stars as well, but nobody mentions that," he said in an interaction with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast.

The photoshoot where he kissed Kiara

When asked about him kissing Kiara Advani during a magazine shoot for which Varun faced a lot of backlash, the actor revealed that it was all planned. "I'm glad you asked me this. It was planned. Both Kiara and I posted that clip. It was for a digital cover, and they wanted some movement and action, so we planned that," he revealed.

On Kiara looking shocked

When the interviewer further prodded on how Advani looked taken aback, the Baby John actor called Kiara a 'good actress'. "She's a good actress. It was completely planned. I'll admit when things weren't planned," he added.

Further talking about another incident where he almost threw Kiara into a pool, the actor revealed that it wasn't planned. "That I did on purpose. It was all in good fun. It wasn't planned. That's just my nature, I guess," he quipped.