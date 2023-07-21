Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his upcoming film – Bawaal – with Janhvi Kapoor. A few pictures from their promotional photoshoot have taken over the internet. And one of the pictures happens to be that of the Badlapur actor almost biting Janhvi Kapoor's ear. Needless to mention, the picture has made many on social media uncomfortable.

However, this is not the first time that VD has gone overboard during movie promotions with his co-stars. Prior to this, Varun has overstepped the line with Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt as well. Let's take a look.

Biting Janhvi Kapoor's ear

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will soon be seen together in Bawaal. The couple's chemistry in the trailer has already become a talking point. Amid all this, a picture of Varun almost biting Janhvi Kapoor's ear and the actress getting visibly taken aback has taken over the internet. Many have called out the Bhediya actor of overstepping the line.

Suddenly kissing Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani: It was during the promotions of Jugjugg Jeeyo that Varun Dhawan had suddenly planted a kiss on Kiara's cheeks. In the video, the actress looked shocked by the actor's sudden gesture. The 36-year old actor was again called out for making his co-star uncomfortable.

Spreading rumours about Prabhas - Kriti's relationship

Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan worked together in Bhediya. It was during one of their promotional journeys that Varun spilled a lot about Prabhas' 'love affair' with Sanon. Varun's statements made headlines and created such a noise that the actress herself had to come out and clear the air. She called Varun 'hyper enthusiastic' and later also revealed that Prabhas was disturbed by the whole incident.

Lifting Alia Bhatt in his arms

Alia Bhatt: It was during the trailer launch of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania that Varun Dhawan suddenly lifted Alia Bhatt. This took Alia totally off guard as the actress was wearing an almost transparent salwar which showed more than intended when Dhawan lifted her up in a wrong position.

Ever since the incident with Janhvi Kapoor, many on social media have urged Varun Dhawan to be more respectful towards his co-stars and maintain a healthy boundary.