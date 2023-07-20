Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are going all out to promote their upcoming film - Bawaal. The two recently shot for a photoshoot for their film. And one of the pictures has caught netizens ire. In one of the pictures shared on Reddit, Varun Dhawan can be seen trying to bite Janhvi Kapoor's ear. Needless to mention, the picture was a bit too much for social media to digest and the actor was slammed left, right and centre for his antics with his co-stars.

Social media irked

"I don't know why people are saying he shouldn't do all this because he is married. He just shouldn't do all this even if he was single," wrote one user. "He will turn out to be Anil kapoor in his old age," another user wrote. "The way he gets touchy with his female co-stars and gets away with all these antics is absolutely ridiculous," came one more comment on the picture.

"I take my words back from another post. This is creepy for a married man to do. When they are not acting in a movie," was another one of the comments.

Reddit users furious

"He's going to be another Anil Kapoor, doing creepy stuffs with all the women about town n behave like he has no respect for his wife. I do understand promo photoshoots r supposed to be cheesy bt tf is this evn looks like janhvi isn't enjoying much, I can never forget that vdo where he kissed Kiara out of nowhere n she was so shocked," a Reddit user commented. "Does he still have a wife? Or did something happen there?" another one asked.