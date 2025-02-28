Kiara Advani is pregnant. The Game Changer actress is all set to experience motherhood. Kiara and Sidharth took to social media to share the news of them all set to welcome their baby. The duo shared same post where they could be seen holding baby socks. "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon," the duo wrote with several emojis.

Celebs pour in congratulations

As soon as the couple dropped the message, celebs and industry people flocked to their timeline to wish the couple on upcoming parenthood. "Permanent booking? For 3 kar dena please," Dharma Movies commented. "Congratulations are in order," Shilpa Shetty commented. "Omg. Congratulations," Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote. Athiya Shetty, who is also pregnant and is in her third trimester dropped several heart emojis on the announcement post.

"Omggggggg congratulations guys so so happpy," Rakul Preet Singh dropped in her wish for the couple. "Congrats guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey," wrote Ishaan Khatter. "Congratulations u guys best news ever," Neha Dhupia commented.

Huma Qureshi, Sharvari Wagh, Gauahar Khan and several other celebs poured their congratulations for the couple. Kiara and Sidharth's fans and followers are also elated with the news. "Babies going to have babies," read a comment. "Kiara and Sid going to be the best parents ever," another comment read. "My heart will explode," one more of the comments read.

It has been two years since the Shershaah couple got married. Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7, 2023 in Jaisalmer. The couple kept their wedding ceremony intimate but held a grand bash for Bollywood people later in Mumbai.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. She is all set to be seen in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh next.