Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first wedding anniversary in style. The two shared an identical post giving us a glimpse into how they marked their special day. Sid and Kiara shared picture of them horse riding amidst nature. The duo even wrote a loving caption as they wished one another. The two thanked each other for their 'crazy ride' called 'life'.

The endearing caption

"It's not the journey or the destination it's the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. HappyAnniversaryMyLove," Sidharth and Kiara wrote on social media. The two had tied the knot in February last year in a grand ceremony in Jaisalmer. Their wedding video took over the internet and became one of the most watched celeb reels of the year 2023.

On Koffee with Karan, the Student of the Year actor had revealed that after the wedding he feels more responsible and has a feeling that there is another person that he has to take care of. He added that when he came to Bombay, he lived alone for several years and after marriage its entirely different. He also said that Advani pushes him to work harder.

Sidharth praises Kiara's upbrining

The Shershaah actor also praised Kiara's upbringing and revealed how she is unbothered by whatever is happening in the industry. "Even though she grew up in Mumbai, she is very disconnected. She is not so skewed by whatever is happening in the industry or behind the camera, I like that. I find that very refreshing. She could be in any profession," he said.

Malhotra further added, "She handles her stardom in a way, possibly in a similar way that I like it. Even today, we like spending time together and meeting families. I never had a family in Bombay, but now I do thanks to her."