Sidharth Malhotra is going to be the next guest on Koffee with Karan. This would be Sidharth's first appearance on the show after getting married. The last time he and Kiara were on the couch, the two couldn't stop raving about one another. And it is no different this time as well. Sidharth has revealed how he feels more responsible after marriage.

"I came to Bombay about 16 years ago, and I lived by myself for the initial years with friends. I shared rooms and apartments, and now I have this one person I have dated, and obviously, there is so much love. I feel more responsible now; I feel like I have another person I have to take care of. She motivates me to work harder," the Shershaah actor said.

Sidharth also praised Kiara Advani's upbringing and how she likes to stay away from whatever is happening in the industry. He revealed that the two have a very similar way of handling their stardom.

"Even though she grew up in Mumbai, she is very disconnected. She is not so skewed by whatever is happening in the industry or behind the camera, I like that. I find that very refreshing. She could be in any profession... She handles her stardom in a way, possibly in a similar way that I like it. Even today, we like spending time together and meeting families. I never had a family in Bombay, but now I do thanks to her."