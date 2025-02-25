Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are busy taking phenomenal strides in their respective careers. The couple have been churning out box office blockbusters, and their recent lineup of films further guarantees it. Sidharth and Kiara recently took some time out from their busy schedule and flew off to Europe for a romantic getaway.

The couple headed for some quality time away from their busy schedule, commitments, and paparazzi. However, it wasn't shutterbugs that disturbed them on their romantic sojourn this time, it was their fans and followers. A video of the Shershaah couple being interrupted by their fans during their private holiday has now surfaced on Reddit.

Social media reactions

In the video, Sid and Kiara can be seen awkwardly smiling as fans interact with them. The two then even pose for some pictures with the fans.

"Sid has dropped 100th "wow that's crazy" and yet boomer uncle keeps talking," wrote a user. "They so want to run away from this," another user commented. "Sidd and kiara look like she wants to escape so bad," read a comment.

"Siddharth standing awkwardly behind during the group photo is so me," another comment read. "Bad case of vacay breakfast peace disrupted," a Reddit user dropped a comment.

"Sid is so relatable as an introvert," one more person on reddit opined.

"Why can't people leave them alone", "Typical uncle and aunty behaviour" were some more comments on the video.

Professional front

On the work front, Kiara Advani was recently seen in her southern debut with Ram Charan in Game Changer. Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film with Janhvi Kapoor titled – Param Sundari.