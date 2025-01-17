Urvashi Rautela is making news for all the right and the wrong reasons. While her film – Daaku Maharaaj – has been smashing the box office with its figures; the diva has landed in some hot soup over her recent statements. Urvashi was asked to comment on the recent attack on Saif Ali Khan during one of the interviews, where the former Miss India Universe seemed to be flaunting her diamond jewellery more than being concerned for the Nawab of Pataudi.

The actress faced a lot of flak for her insensitive comment, following which, she has apologised to Saif on social media. However, that is not the end, Urvashi also seemed to be throwing shade at Kiara Advani while talking about how Daaku Maharaaj outperformed Game Changer. The two Telugu films released on Makar Sankranti.

Daaku Maharaaj vs Game Changer

However, Daaku Maharaaj left behind Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer far behind in the number game. In a recent interview, Urvashi spoke about being pitted against Kiara as their films released at the same time. The diva shared that she read somewhere how Kiara's film was a disaster and hers turned out to be a blockbuster.

"Box office validation solidifies your mass appeal. Then you get tags like I got, 'fastest Rs 100 crore film, 2025s first outsider to have this feat'. It is a recognition from the film fraternity. You get worldwide appreciation for your acting skills," Rautela told Varinder Chawla.

Urvashi's comment sparks row

"I read tweets saying 'Kiara's movie is a disaster but Urvashi's film turned out to be a blockbuster'. I'm like 'isme meri toh koi galti nahi hai'," she further added.

The Sanam Re actress is facing a lot of criticism for trying to put Kiara down. She is also at the receiving end of a lot of concern and hate for some of the 'objectionable' steps in Dabidi Dibidi song opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Defending the steps and being paired opposite Nandamuri despite a 30-year age gap, Urvashi has said that there was only passion for the craft and mutual respect during the shoot.