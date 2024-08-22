'Overacting, fake, attention seeker': Urvashi Rautela spotted getting out of building, hours after getting admitted to hospital for minor cut; trolled

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is an avid social media user and often drops day-to-day happenings of her life on her official social media handle. From event appearances to blingy sartorial choices, Urvashi drops videos, reels and pics and gives a sneak peek into her life.

On Wednesday, Urvashi left netizens in shock when she shared a reel on her Instagram handle revealing she had been hospitalised in Mumbai. She first showed her bruised finger and blood oozing out. The video then showed the actress reading her health file with an oxygen mask on in the hospital.

'Overacting, drama, fake': Urvashi Rautela gets spotted getting out of a building, hours after getting admitted to hospital for a minor cut; gets trolled

In the clip, she sitting on a sofa, reading something with a mask on her face. In the caption of her post, Urvashi wrote, "PRAY FOR ME".

However, the video did not go well with the netizens. Soon after the video was shared, netizens trolled the actress.

A user wrote, "Surgery needed".

Another user called her "Overacting ki dukan".

First Indian woman to admit in hospital after a small cut on finger," a third comment read.

"Praying for your slower recovery," one of the comments read.

A few hours after posting the reel on her Instagram from the hospital, a video of Urvashi coming out of a building grabbed netizens' attention. The video has been shared by several pap pages. in the clip, Urvashi is seen dodging media as she rushes towards her car.

This left netizens amused, as they thought about what must have gone wrong.

Urvashi Rautela: Work Front

Urvashi made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the action movie 'Singh Saab the Great', directed by Anil Sharma. The film starred Sunny Deol, Amrita Rao, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. Urvashi marked her Kannada debut in 2015 with the action film 'Mr Airavata', directed and written by A. P. Arjun and produced by Sandesh Nagaraj. The film featured Darshan, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

She made a special appearance in the song 'Daddy Mummy', in the film 'Bhaag Johnny', starring Kunal Khemu, Mandana Karimi and Zoa Morani in leading roles. The 30-year-old actress has starred in films like 'Sanam Re', 'Great Grand Masti', 'Hate Story 4', 'Pagalpanti','Jahangir National University'.

She was last seen in the crime drama 'Ghuspaithiya' written and directed by Susi Ganesan. It is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Thiruttu Payale 2', starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi. Urvashi next has 'NBK109', 'Welcome To The Jungle', and 'Kasoor 2' in the pipeline.