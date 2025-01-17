Saif Ali Khan on Thursday morning was attacked by an intruder who broke into his Bandra house around 2.00 am. The actor who tried to protect his kids was stabbed by the intruder around his spine areas and had six injuries on his body. This incident left B-town celebrities in a state of absolute shock and netizens too expressed their concern over the attack sustained by the Nawab of Bollywood.

While many celebrities like Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Saif at the hospital other celebrities shared their thoughts and were vocal about their concern. When Urvashi Rautela was asked to speak about the same incident, her reply left netizens shocked.

In an interview with ANI, when asked about Saif's incident, Urvashi appeared to be extremely self-obsessed and triggered netizens by using the opportunity to promote her film and show off her diamond ring. Internet users were annoyed that the young actress failed to understand the gravity of the issue and reacted in a rather tone-deaf manner. When she was asked about the attack, Urvashi, as noted by many, quickly made it all about herself and hardly said anything about Saif's situation.

When asked about Saif's attack, Urvashi remarked, "It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed ₹105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate."

The video quickly went viral on Reddit, and an entire discourse was started about Urvashi's not giving enough importance to the situation. Comments called her out for her ignorant and tone-deaf attitude.

A comment on the post read, "Delulu is the new solulu, I wanna be as ignorant and self obsessed as her. Maybe my life would be easier that way. Ignorance is bliss for her." Another read, "how self centered are you ?? urvashi ji - YES". A Reddit user wrote, "tbh the more I see of her I feel bad for her. I think there may be some serous delusions of grandeur issues, which will unfortunately haunt her for the rest of her life even if she gives blockbusters on blockbusters unless it is treated by professionals. i hope she finds the peace she needs."

Many even compared her with Rakhi Sawant; a comment read, "Turning into Rakhi Sawant although Rakhi is a genuinely great entertainer. Urvashi just seems out of touch seriously delusional kind. I put Pooja Mishra in a level above this though."

Urvashi was also recently criticised for agreeing to do a song called 'Dabidi Dibidi' alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film 'Daaku Maharaj.' Netizens were upset that she agreed to a song that incorporated "vulgar" dance steps.