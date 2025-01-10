Moviegoers are in for a treat today, January 10, 2025, as two films hit the theatres. One is Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, directed by Shankar. The second is Fateh, featuring Sonu Sood in the lead role.

Ram Charan's Game Changer is a political thriller and marks his first solo film in five years.

The film hasn't received well and fans have slammed the makers for the lacklustre script, and shoddy VFX.

In a nutshell, Game Changer features Ram Charan essaying a double role one of a father and another being a son. While the father character is a politician and has a different mindset, while the son character is witty, jovial and flamboyant.

Where is Logic ??? Where is Physics ?? ???



Lord Issac Shankar Newton ??????



Cringe lo Indian 2 ni minchipoyyindhi ga ????#GameChanger #GameOver #DisasterGameChanger pic.twitter.com/1MXTJX2QeJ — Prasad Reddy ™ ? (@PrasadReddyAA) January 9, 2025

Kiara Advani's character Anjali is mostly seen in the flashback scenes.

The high-octane action sequence and the sci-fi-styled VFX disappoints fans.

The ones who have seen the film have taken to social media and dropped their reviews for the same. A section of social media loved Ram Charan's double role, but few fans were left disheartened and dubbed it as money waste.

A fan posted on X, "No Ego No FanWars It's A National Award Performance. APPANNA WHAT A CHARACTER. Superb acting #RamCharan anna."

The second half starts on superb note with a 20 minute flashback that reminds us of Vintage shankar?



The heart and soul of the film is a 20 minute flashback -review by Venky reviews ❤️‍?



blockbuster @shankarshanmugh ?#Gamechanger pic.twitter.com/ztjzl7qbfE — Canada Prabhas Fan’s (@Prabhas522452) January 9, 2025

Another mentioned, "It's one man #Ramcharan show over the movie, delivered a solid performance in both the character? Shankar delivered his best in terms of making & Visuals, but the screenplay dips in many places. Superb Music from Thaman, where he elevated the scene in many places. SJSuryah character should have written better. Overall an Okish film from Shankar, where he delivered better than Indian2 ?"

The third one said, "The drama and the tension between Ram Charan and SJ Suryah is entertaining and leaves you asking for more. This is because the audience doesn't know what's coming next. The Hindi dialogues could've been better to create more impact around the drama. The songs look very colourful and are fun to watch on the big screen. The film is entertaining in totality however a stronger finale and trimming of certain scenes [from the second half] would've added a lot more to the whole watching experience."

The next one mentioned, "Game Changer is a visually grand political drama that follows Ram Nandan (Ram Charan), an IAS officer turned Chief Minister, as he confronts corruption and uncovers deep emotional ties with his mentor Appanna. Ram Charan delivers a stellar performance, excelling in both action-packed and emotional moments. SJ Suryah and Srikanth add weight with solid performances, though the narrative feels overly familiar. Technically, the film shines with lavish production and S Thaman's impactful background score. Shankar's direction incorporates dramatic storytelling, making it a must-watch for fans of Ram Charan and political dramas."

The next one mentioned," Where is Logic? Where is Physics ?? Lord Issac Shankar Newton. Cringe.."

Game Changer marks Shankar's first direct Telugu film, the film also stars, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, and Sunil. The music is by Thaman and the cinematography is by Tirru,

The on-screen chemistry between Ram Charan and Kiara Advani failed to captivate audiences. Fans had huge expectations from the duo considering their immense popularity.

A section of movie-goers blamed the direction and screenplay and direction for their flat performances.