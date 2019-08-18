Dileep, popularly known as the Janapriya Nayakan of Indian cinema, will be playing the role of a soldier in his new movie that will be directed by Major Ravi. The script of the movie is being penned by Benny P Nayarambalam and as per close sources, this film will be a light-hearted comedy entertainer set in the backdrop of India-Pakistan border.

Major Ravi has already narrated the script of the film to Dileep and the actor has apparently given a positive nod. Unlike other military movies directed by Major Ravi that handled serious subjects, this upcoming movie will have sufficient doses of humour and romance.

It should be noted that Dileep is playing the role of a soldier for the third time in his career. The actor has previously played the character of an army man in 'War and Love' and 'Megham'. In the movie 'Sainyam', Dileep had played the role of an air force officer.

Major Ravi's previous movie '1971: Beyond Borders' was just an average grosser at the box-office, even though the film was released amidst huge hype. After the release of the film, audiences criticized the director for embracing a cliched storyline which people have seen an umpteen numbers of times in military movies.

In the meantime, Dileep is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'Jack Daniel' directed by SL Puram Jayasurya. The film is expected to be a high-voltage action thriller, and it also stars Action King Arjun Sarja in another prominent role. The first-look poster of the film was released recently, and the makers are yet to unveil the official release date of the flick.

Another movie of Dileep which is awaiting its release is 'Professor Dinkan' directed by Ramachandra Babu. This is a 3D film which is being shot in a lavish budget, and Dileep is apparently playing the role of a magician in this flick.