As India mourns the terrorist attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, noted Malayalam director and former armyman Major Ravi has urged Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman to conduct multiple surgical strikes to demolish terror networks.

"This is a Taliban model terror attack. The vehicle with which the terrorist created all these havoc might be lying in the road for days, and he might have rammed it to our convoy after the snow was cleared from the road," Major Ravi said.

He made these remarks during a debate in Malayalam news channel '24'. The 'Picket 43' director also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict action against forces that are acting against the interest of the nation. The attack on the convoy in Pulwama district's Lethpora area claimed the lives of 45 CRPF personnel.

"Honorable defense minister Nirmala Seetharaman should understand that the brave soldiers of Indian army are game for any game. All the soldiers who are there in the country will feel their blood boiling, as they saw their colleagues' dead body. As a soldier by profession, I am requesting Seetharaman to give a positive nod to the soldiers so that revenge can be taken," Ravi said.

Major Ravi also requested Rahul Gandhi to never politicise this issue as this is a matter of national interest. He added that Rahul Gandhi should follow in the footsteps of his grandmother Indira Gandhi when it comes to protecting the nation from terrorism. Ravi said that Indira Gandhi was a brave lady who asked the soldiers to hit on the snake's head if it provokes India by any means.

"As per my knowledge, when I was working in Kashmir, I personally came to know that there many more than 130 terror camps located in Pakistan. We have brave soldiers in our country. We should conduct multiple surgical strikes on all these base camps, and this is the only way by which we can demolish terrorism in the country," added Major Ravi.