Kannada actor Raj B Shetty, known for his impeccable direction and acting in movies like Garuda Gamana Rishabha Vahana is all set to make his Mollywood debut with the movie 'Rudhiram'.

The movie will be directed by debutante Jisho Lone Antony and it will have none other than national award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali playing the role of the female lead.

The first look poster of the movie has been released, and it has already gone viral on online spaces.

Rudhiram is produced by VS Lalan under the banner of Rising Sun Studios.

According to reports, the film will be simultaneously made in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

Raj B Shetty's entry into Mollywood has created huge anticipation among audiences, as he has been enjoying a wide fan base in Kerala after the release of films like Charlie 777 and Garuda Gamana Rishabha Vahana.

Meanwhile, Kannada movie Kanthara's dubbed version is enjoying a blockbuster run at the Kerala box-office.

The success of Kanthara in Kerala indicates that more collaboration between Sandalwood and Mollywood will happen in the future, and the announcement of Rudhiram is considered the first step of this evolution.

Kantara is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and he himself played the lead role in the film.

Made with a budget of Rs 16 crores, the film has already collected Rs 300 crores worldwide, and the film is still going strong in theatres in all nooks of the nation.

Meanwhile, Thaikkudam Bridge, a musical band in Kerala has alleged that the makers of Kantara had plagiarised their scores in Navarasa, and used it in the Varaha Roopam song.