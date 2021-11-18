Four years after Ondu Motteya Kathe, Raj B Shetty has directed yet another film in the form of Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. Apart from directing, he has played the lead role along with Rishab Shetty.

The movie is set in the backdrop of the coastal town of Mangaluru. It is a gangster drama revolving around Hari (Rishab Shetty) and his soulmate Shiva (Raj Shetty), the two friends who turn notorious gangsters in the cultural city.

It is the story of their lives, their ups and downs, victory and defeats, happiness and sadness, greed, politics, and their own egos. It is whether their friendship stands the test of time.

The early reviews from the premiere show clearly indicate that Raj B Shetty has a winner in hand. Cinephiles have hailed the storyline, characters, presentation, and technicalities.

Many have called it a classic film and än "experience" to watch the Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, which will hit the screens on Friday, November 18. People have enjoyed the Mangaluru dialect too. The cinematography by Praveen Shriyan and music by Midhun Mukundan has got special mentions.

Here's How Netizens, Celebs Reacted to Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana:

Nirup Bhandari: ಮಂಗಳಾದೇವಿಗೆ ಸ್ವಾಗತ!!

One gets to experience life in "Mangaladevi". Writing in its purest form, every scene, every character is well etched and has purpose.

@RajbShettyOMK 's writing, direction and his portrayal of Shiva is brilliant.

@shetty_rishab is amazing as Hari....

Rishab's performance is different from what he has done so far. All the actors have lived their characters. Music beautifully compliments the scenes. Well done

@m3dhun Congratulations to @RajbShettyOMK @shetty_rishab @rakshitshetty and #GarudaGamanaVrishabhaVahana team

VinayKumarSirsi: #GGVV is a never seen before movie. It's haunting;still unable to sleep.

@RajbShettyOMK OMGFace screaming in fearWhat a story teller & an actor u r...!!Fire @shetty_rishab

ur presence itself creates good vibeOk hand @rakshitshetty thanks for presenting this masterpiece to us. Kudos to the entire team Clapping hands signClapping hands sign

Janardhan Chikkanna: #GGVV is poetic, violent and a classic gangster film. Spectacular performances from

@RajbShettyOMK and @shetty_rishab. Brilliantly music by #midhunmukundan. A definite blockbuster.

@rakshitshetty @KRG_Studios

mansore: #GGVV A international movie in Kannada language. Excellent direction and brilliant performance by

@RajbShettyOMK and @shetty_rishab sir tooo amazing. And excellent technical work especially music

@mithunmukundan and every one must watch this wonderful movie.

Naren Marol: Raj as Shivanna.. As names are, The Movie is. Grandeur, Epitome, Euphoria.

ONE OF THE BEST Fire. Blockbuster Ahead Star-struck

Karthik Gowda: #GGVV #GarudaGamanaVrushabaVahana is classic. Go watch this electrifying movie.

Manjunath: Mark my words #GGVV Is the best piece of entertaining art ive seen from #KFI

@RajbShettyOMK what has this man created @shetty_rishab

@ParamvahStudios WPGGBottle with popping corkThis movie is worth your time and money,dont regret missing this one like "UK", Its gon haunt you, period.

Rohit Niranjan: with medical mask & Stay Safe: #GGVV Shiva and Hari will remain an iconic combo.

@RajbShettyOMK gets full marks for everything he has handled. His transformation from previous roles to this one is just mind-blowing. Special credits to the BG score , extraordinary work Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. Go watch it this weekend Ice cubeFire