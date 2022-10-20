All eyes are now on the OTT debut of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and Rishab Shetty's sleeper hit Kantara. Interestingly. Amazon Prime has grabbed the streaming rights of both films. And the buzz is Kantara and Ponniyin Selvan will make its OTT debut on the same date - November 4.

Though there is no official confirmation on the release date, rumours are rife that Kantara and PS1 will clash on the streaming platform.

Kantara

Made with a budget of 8 Cr, Kantara has already crossed the 100 Cr mark and is racing towards the 150 Cr club within three weeks of its release. Due to popular demand, the film has been dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. With Rishab Shetty in dual roles, the action-thriller revolves around the traditional culture of Kambla and Buta Kola.

The star cast also includes Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil among others. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under their banner Hombale Films of KGF fame. The official synopsis states that the film set in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada brings alive the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. It is believed that Demigods are the guardians and their energies encircle the village.

In the story, "there is a ripple when a battle of ego swirls among the traditions and culture of the land. In a conflict between humanity and nature, Shiva is in rebellion and working against the latter. He engages in intense conflicts leading up to a war between the villagers and evil forces. Can Shiva reinstate peace and harmony?" stated the content.

Ponniyin Selvan

Made with a whopping budget of 500 Cr, Producer Lyca has reportedly sold the streaming rights to Amazon Prime for a record 125 Cr. The film's worldwide collection stands at 461 Cr on Day 18. Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part historical fiction based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.

The original book was a five-part series. The story revolves around crown prince Aditha Karikalan (Vikram) who sends his most trustable commander Vandiyathevan (played by Karthi) to get his brother Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) from Lanka.

Ponniyin Selvan has a huge star cast that includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman. AR Rahman is the music director.