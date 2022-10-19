Gear up for Diwali with a back-to-back streaming experience. A slew of films is slated for release this weekend to cheer up the festival mood. As Diwali falls on a Monday, the excitement is double for the long weekend. If you thinking of what to do over the Diwali weekend, we have a list of the most-awaited films making their foray into the OTT platform after a successful theatrical run. Take a look.

Brahmastra

When: October 23

Where: Disney Plus Hotstar

Plot: The story revolves around Shiva, a DJ, who emerges as the fire element and holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra--supernatural weapons that are said to be able to destroy the universe capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, the forces of the dark are also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra. Planned as a trilogy as part of its cinematic universe called Astraverse, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji's most ambitious project. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy play pivotal roles with an interesting cameo by SRK.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

When: October 21

Where: Amazon Prime

Plot: The Kindling is a gangster film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, written by B. Jeyamohan and produced by Ishari K Ganesh. The film stars Silambarasan and Siddhi Idnani, with Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav and Aangelina Abraham in supporting roles, the film has music composed by AR Rahman.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale

When: October 24

Where: Netflix

Plot: An official statement reads, "This story is more than just a fairy tale wedding. The intention behind making Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was to take audiences on a journey through how these two souls found each other, how they love and support each other and how they gear up for the next step in their lives. It is so much more than a story of a wedding – it is a special story of two beautiful individuals building a life together and we can't wait for fans to take a sneak peek into this story."

Bimbisara

When: October 21

Where: Zee5

Plot: A fantasy action thriller revolving around King Bimbisara of the Trigartala Empire from the 5th century BCE who lands in the modern-day world through time travel. Directed by debutant Mallidi Vassishta, and produced by N. T. R. Arts, the film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Prakash Raj.

Oke Oka Jeevitham

When: October 20

Where: SonyLiv

Plot: Titled Kanam in Tamil, the plot revolves around three friends struggling with their daily lives getting a chance to correct their mistakes by travelling back in time. It stars Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni, Ritu Varma, Vennela Kishore (Telugu), Priyadarshi (Telugu), Ramesh Tilak (Tamil), Sathish (Tamil), Nassar, Ali (Telugu), M.S. Bhaskar (Tamil) in key roles.

Pettaikaali

When: October 21

Where: Aha Tamil

Plot: Directed by La Rajkumar, the web series takes us through the world of jallikattu where a person's pride is determined by his success and failures in vaadivaasal.

Streaming giants Netflix has also planned a series of interesting films for the festive season including Yami Gautam - Sunny Kaushal starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Monica, O My Darling starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte, Jackfruit starring Sanya, Pawan Joshi and Vikram Pratap, Randeep Hooda's CAT, and Telugu comedy-drama Krishna Vrinda Vihari.