Young Mollywood actress Rajisha Vijayan has injured her leg while shooting cycle stunts for an upcoming movie named 'Finals'. The incident apparently happened yesterday, and the makers of the movie soon rushed the actress to a nearby hospital. As per reports, the injury is not that serious, but doctors have advised her to take rest for some days for complete recovery.

The accident happened when the director and the crew were shooting some crucial scenes from Kattappana Nirmal Film City. The shooting of the movie has been postponed due to the accident.

In 'Finals', Rajisha Vijayan is playing the role of a cyclist named Alice. The movie directed by PR Arun will narrate the story of women cyclists who aim to represent India in the Olympics. 'Finals' is produced by Maniyanpilla Raju in the banner of Maniyanpilla Productions.

Close sources to the movie revealed that the shooting of the movie will be resumed soon after Rajisha Vijayan returns after taking sufficient rest.

Rajisha Vijayan made her grand entry to Mollywood with the movie 'Anuraga Karikkin Vellam' that featured Asif Ali in the lead role. The film was a huge success, and it made the actress a popular figure among Mollywood buffs. Later, she played notable roles in movies like 'Georgettans Pooram' and 'Oru Cinemakkaran'. Her latest movie that hit the theaters was 'June' directed by Ahammed Kabeer. The film, upon its release, garnered positive reviews from all corners, and critics praised Rajisha Vijayan for immortalizing the role of a teenager on screen.

This is not the first time that accidents are happening in Mollywood. A few days back, Vyshakh, director of 'Madhura Raja' had revealed that Mammootty suffered serious burns in his hands while shooting the climax sequence of the movie. However, the actor did not inform about the injury to the crew members, and he completed the shot with perfection.