Director Ahammed Khabeer Malayalam's movie June starring Rajisha Vijayan, Sarjano Khalid and Arjun Ashokan has received positive review and rating from the audience.

June is a women-centric drama which is high on entertainment quotient. Libin Varghese, Ahammed Khabeer and Jeevan Baby Mathew were responsible for the story and screenplay of the movie, which is produced by Vijay Babu under the banner of Friday Film House. The film has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2 hours and 21 minutes.

June movie story: The film revolves around the life story of a girl named June. The story gives an insight into the ten years of her life from 16 to 26 years.

Performances: Rajisha Vijayan plays six stages in June and had as many haircuts. She has done a lot of hard work to look like a schoolgirl and her performance is the highlight of the movie. Sarjano Khalid, Arjun Ashokan Aswathi Menon, Joju George and Aju Varghese have done justice to their roles in the film, says the audience.

Technical: June has decent production values and Ifthi's background score. Jithin Stanislaus' beautiful camera work, locales and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

June movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audience's reaction:

SmartBarani‏ @SmartBarani

#June a slow paced movie of a girl named June .. life from teenage to her marriage .. #Rajisha is the main backbone of the film .. she carried the movie ❤️the movie has some good moments and some boring scenes .. but over all a below average movie 3/5 ..

Forum Reelz‏ @Forum_Reelz

#June: Interval : Very Good Entertaining First Half With Superb Performance From @rajisha_vijayan Good Performance From All The New Faces Good Music By #Ifthikar & Good Directorial Debut By #AhammedKhabeer Looks Like Another Winner For #FridayFilms On Cards ✌️ #June : Very Good First Half Followed By A Good Second Half & Feel Good Climax Is What #June Offers To The Audience Another Brilliant Performance From @rajisha_vijayan Supported By #Joju & Other New Faces Good Music & Direction Is Another Positive Go For It ✅

Snehasallapam‏ @SSTweeps

#June Interval: A very good first half with good performance from cast & crew. #Rajisha ❤️ #June Review: A text book for filmmakers those who are filming teenagers/school kids story. Rajisha, Joju & all newcomers did an excellent job. Rajisha's performance is absolutely stunning. Songs are the major highlights. Another sure shot hit for #FridayFilmHouse.



Films & Trends‏ @FilmsTrends

#June Interval: A very good first half with good performance from cast & crew. #Rajisha ❤️ Looks like another winner on cards for @VijaybabuFFH